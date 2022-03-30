B J Patterson, 88, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

B J Patterson (1934 – 2022)

B J Patterson, 88, of Hellertown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn (Bernhardt) Patterson. Born in Loudon, Tenn., he was a son of the late Charles and Mattie (Wrin) Patterson. He served his country honorably in the Army Airborne Division, where he served as a Jump Master. Following his service, B J worked for AT&T–which became Bell of PA–and then Bell Atlantic for 30 years, where he worked as a marketing manager. Following his retirement, B J became a real estate agent and helped many folks in the Hellertown area. He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hellertown, where he was a past council member. B J was also a highly active volunteer in the Hellertown area. He had been a member of the Saucon Valley Lions, where he was a past President. He also served on the District Cabinet of the Lions Club International. He volunteered with New Bethany Ministries, where he served on the Board of Directors. He went with the Hellertown Area Ministerium to the New Orleans area on three volunteer trips after Hurricane Katrina. He served as a Troop Leader for the Boy Scouts of America and was instrumental with the founding of the Hellertown/Lower Saucon Girls Softball League, and he coached, managed and umpired numerous youth sports.

SURVIVORS

Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kathy, wife of Dr. Larry Fritchman, and her children, Miranda and Erich; his son, Jeff Patterson and his wife Stephanie and their children, Sara and Emma; his daughter, Laurie, wife of the late Richard Berkheimer Sr., who died in 2017, and their son, Richard Berkheimer Jr.; and his brother, Ben Patterson and his wife Jamie of Seaford, Del. B J was also predeceased by a brother, George.

SERVICES & CONTRIBUTIONS

At B J’s request, there will be no services. However, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christ Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 69 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, Hellertown, is in charge of arrangements. To offer online condolences, visit B J’s “Book of Memories” at FalkFuneralHomes.com.