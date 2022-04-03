Edward C. Wassmer, 95, Formerly of Lehighton (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Edward C. Wassmer (1926 – 2022)

Edward C. Wassmer, 95, formerly of Lehighton, died Sunday, April 3, 2022 at The Palmerton, Palmerton. He was the husband of the late Phyllis D. (Brown) Wassmer. Ed was born in Lehighton on Nov. 23, 1926 to the late Edward and Myrtle (Billig) Wassmer. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Eddie was an electrician at Conrail, PB & NE and Lehigh Valley railroads for many years until his retirement. He was of the Episcopal faith and was a 1942 graduate of Packerton High School. He was a life member of Lodge 70 F&AM, Lehighton, American Legion Post 314, Lehighton and Lehigh Vol. Fire Co. No. 1, Lehighton, and was a member of the Lehigh Valley Harmonizers.

SURVIVORS

Loving children: Wayne W. (Lynn D.) of Andreas, Brenda D. (Steve J.) Oswald of Coplay; sister: Ruth Andrews of Lehighton; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sisters: Eleanor Moyer, Doris Taschler.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Andrew P. Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. 4th St., Lehighton, where the service will be held Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will conclude services at Gnaden Huetten Cemetery, Lehighton. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Harmonizers, 4373 Kistler Road, Schnecksville, PA 18078.