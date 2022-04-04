LST Police Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Behavior on Township Street

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate suspicious activity that occurred on a residential street in the township over the weekend.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Monday, police said an unidentified man approached a home in the 2000 block of Majestic Overlook Drive on two separate occasions.

On Saturday, April 2, at approximately 8:32 p.m., police said the man walked up to the front door of the home, tried to open it and then walked away.

The following day, police said the man once again approached the home’s front door at 3:11 p.m.

Police shared both photos and video of the man, and asked anyone who can identify him or who has additional information to submit an anonymous tip through the department’s Crimewatch tipline or by calling 610-759-2200.