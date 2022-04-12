Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Set to Kick Off New Season May 1

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

If you’ve missed the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market over the winter months, the good news is that it will soon return to its location next to the Hellertown Area Library.

The market will kick off its 2022 season on Sunday, May 1, 2022, and will be held every Sunday, rain or shine, from May 1 until Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the field next to the library, which is at 409 Constitution Avenue, opposite Hellertown’s Dimmick Park.

The market will open with more than 30 local vendors offering a wide range of locally-grown or made products, produce, bread, cakes, cookies, flowers and much more. This season it will feature new additions including vegan options, nut-free baked goods and specialty cheeses, along with a vast array of local, organic fruits and vegetables.

The vendors you can expect to see at the market this season include Alice’s Natural Nibbles, Angry Viking Jerky, Bada Bing – Bada Boom Bakery, Bam’s Carrot Cake, Bechdolt Orchards, Benny Dean’s Bakery, Breadfermented, Colony Meadery, Cranberry Creek Farm, Doctor’s Orders, Epic Acre Farm, Everything Dumplings, Fairfield Farms, FD Market, Flint Hill Farm, Four Monkeys Coffee, Macungie Mountain Herb Farm, Mainly Mushrooms LLC, Marie’s Soap Company, Mediterra, Moon Gate Farms, Peanut Butter N More, Popcorn Pit, Ridge Valley Farm LLC, Rockstar Dog Bakery, Rolling Pin Pastries, SunDrop Farm, Thaler Farms, Tombler’s Home Bakery, Untamed Ferments and Vegan Trays.

Each week the music will host live music, and on the fourth Sunday of each month it will be home to Art in the Park: a collective of local artisans who will sell their wares there. The dates for Art in the Park this season are May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 and Oct. 23.

Performing on opening day will be the group Christine & Company. Bill Ihling will perform Sunday, May 8, and Dave Fry will be the guest performer on Sunday, May 15.

Dogs are welcome at the market, as long as they are well-behaved and leashed.

Free parking is available along Constitution Avenue as well as in the library’s parking lot.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, with more information about them listed on the market’s website: SauconValleyFarmersMarket.com.

The market is also in need of volunteers to help with the weekly Sunday set-up (7:45 to 8:45 a.m.) and teardown (12:30 to 1:30 p.m.), as well as shifts at the information booth and participation in the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market committee, which meets each Wednesday and coordinates the market’s music, marketing, site management and other tasks that help keep things running smoothly. Training is provided.

For more information about volunteering, sponsorships or other questions about the market, email sauconvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com and follow the market on Facebook and Instagram.