Sharon A. Dwinal, 64, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Sharon A. Dwinal (1957 – 2022)

Sharon A. Dwinal, 64, of Allentown, formerly of Hellertown, died Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late Clifford E. Dwinal Jr., who died March 13, 2018. Sharon was born in Fountain Hill on Oct. 27, 1957 to the late Franklin C. Sr. and Anna V. (Leidich) Stout. She was a caretaker for Community Service Group, Bethlehem, for 20 years. Sharon was a member of Ebenezer New Reformed Church, Bingen.

SURVIVORS

Loving son: Ricky C. (Jennifer M.) Stout of Allentown; sister: Ada E. M. Krug of Hellertown. She was predeceased by brothers: Franklin Jr., Dennis, Leon and Norman.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at noon. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dwinal family care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.