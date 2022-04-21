Virginia A. Jarowicz, 76, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Virginia A. Jarowicz (1945 – 2022)

Virginia A. Jarowicz, 76, of Lower Saucon Township, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of the late Col. Theodore J. “Ted” Jarowicz, who died Aug. 17, 2010. Virginia was born in Middletown, N.J., on April 26, 1945 to the late Herbert and Dorothy (Groves) Wehrlen. She was a teacher in the New Jersey area. Virginia was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, and Civil Air Patrol in her younger years with her sister, June.

SURVIVORS

Children: Jason T. of Hellertown, Josh T. and his daughter, Alyssa, and twin sons, Nick and Cason, of Phoenix, Ariz., Jessica E. of Hellertown; siblings: Louise Cooper of Maryland, David Wehrlen of Hellertown, Paul Wehrlen of California. She was predeceased by sister: June Chronic Huhn.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. The private interment will be at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choosing.