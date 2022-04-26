James Scott Leibensperger, 48, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

James Scott Leibensperger (1973 – 2022)

James Scott Leibensperger, 48, of Allentown, died Monday, April 25, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Rorie D. (Bohach) Leibensperger. James was born in Fountain Hill on Dec. 18, 1973 to Betty F. (Philhower) Leibensperger and the late Walter R. Sr. He was a millwright for Mack Truck. James enjoyed trout and salmon fishing and chasing his grandchildren.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 18 years; mother; children: Shannon N. (Alex) Vasic of Macungie, Derek J. (Alyssia) Leibensperger of Hellertown, Kassandra E. Poniktera of Easton, Dylan J. Leibensperger of Hellertown; brothers: Jerry A. (Kathleen) Leibensperger of Boyertown, Walter R. (Cathy) Leibensperger of Hellertown; three grandchildren: Avery, Zayden, Isabella.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leibensperger family, care of the funeral home (zip code) 18055.