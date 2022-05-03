Margaret A. Weaver, 92, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Margaret A. Weaver (1929 – 2022)

Margaret A. Weaver, 92, of Hellertown, died Monday, May 2, 2022 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of the late Joseph M. Weaver Sr., who died July 31, 2020. Margaret was born on Oct. 1, 1929 to the late Leo Coulter and Thelma (Geist) Bauder. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Children: Joseph M. Weaver Jr. of Lower Saucon Township, Bonnie Stohl (Daniel) of Hellertown; sister: Karen (Ronald) Gerlach of Whitehall Township; grandchildren: Matthew Stohl (Shantille), Kelly Nolf (Chris) and Christine Walls; great-grandchildren: Meredith, Evan, Jacqueline, Alaina, Emma, Gregory, Aidan. She was predeceased by brothers: Norman Bauder Jr., Kenneth Bauder.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042 and/or Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.