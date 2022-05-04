Election: Where are Northampton Co.’s Ballot Drop Boxes Located?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

As Pennsylvania’s primary election day rapidly approaches, officials are encouraging registered voters to make a plan to cast their ballots, whether that means voting in person, voting by mail or dropping off a completed ballot in a secure drop box.

In Northampton County, residents who have opted to receive a mail-in ballot may return it via the United States Postal Service or put it in one of four county drop boxes that are now open at the following locations.

Northampton County Ballot Drop Boxes

Northampton County Government Center

669 Washington St., Easton, PA 18042

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Northampton County Human Services Building

2801 Emrick Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18020

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Northampton County 911 Center

100 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth, PA 18064

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bethlehem City Hall

10 E. Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18018

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In a recent post about the availability of the drop boxes on the county’s Facebook page, officials reminded anyone who is planning to vote by putting their ballot in a drop box that state election law prohibits putting any ballot but one’s own in those boxes unless someone is a certified designated agent with a form on file at the county election office.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin last week reminded his county’s residents of the same law and said county detectives will be monitoring drop boxes in Lehigh County for possible violations, such as someone depositing multiple ballots in them. Martin said that in contrast to the last election, when he said his office found numerous violations at the drop boxes, this time voters may be subject to prosecution if the break the law.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot for use in Pennsylvania’s May 17 primary is May 10. Anyone doing so must already be registered to vote, and the deadline to register to vote in the election was May 2. Polls on election day will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about how, when and where to vote in Pennsylvania, visit VOTE.pa.gov.