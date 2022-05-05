Arlen F. Masenheimer, 85, of L. Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Arlen F. Masenheimer (1936 – 2022)

Arlen F. Masenheimer, 85, of Lower Saucon Township, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Doris M. (Bush) Masenheimer, who died April 12, 1987. Arlen was born in Fountain Hill on Dec. 3, 1936 to the late Shirley (Weaver) Massenheimer Behler. His stepfather was Maurice Masenheimer. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. National Guard in the local 114. He was an ore bridge operator at the former Bethlehem Steel Co. for 35.5 years, until retiring.

SURVIVORS

Life Partner: Ruby Mae Weaver, with whom he resided; nephew: Thomas Bush. He was predeceased by sister: Josephine Schaeffer.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. There will be no calling hours. The interment will conclude services at Bethlehem Memorial Park, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.