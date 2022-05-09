Dorothy P. (Frederick) McClay, 93, of L. Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Dorothy P. (Frederick) McClay (1928 – 2022)

Dorothy P. (Frederick) McClay, 93, of Lower Saucon Township, died Sunday, May 8, 2022 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Milton E. McClay, who died June 9, 2011. Dorothy was born in Coopersburg on Oct. 17, 1928 to the late Clarence A. and Ella (Beck) Frederick. She loved to read and listen to Christian music, and enjoyed time with her canines.

SURVIVORS

Children: Dawn D. (Dennis M. Hartzell) McClay of Allentown, Karen L. Hay of Coopersburg, Stephen P. at home, Philip N. (Wendy S.) of Perkasie, Nathan E. (Audrey M.) of Huntington, W.V., Nadine R. Freedman of Wayne, Colleen E. (Andrew) Panza of Danville; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister: Ruth Beahn.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Woodland Cemetery, Upper Saucon Township. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.