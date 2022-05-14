Richard J. Gallo, 66, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Richard J. Gallo, 66, of Hellertown and Nazareth, Pa., passed away on Friday, April 15. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Carmen M. and Jeanette S. Heppner, and sister, Karen. He is survived by his brothers Jay (Shelly) of St. Johns, Fla., and Gary (Jenny) of White Lake, Mich., and nephew Ian (Samantha) and niece Darby.

Rick was a graduate of Saucon Valley High School. When not applying his considerable construction and electrical skills or tinkering with his vehicles, he enjoyed carrying on the family traditions of baking and growing tomatoes. Rick’s sense of humor, ability to fix most anything and random acts of kindness to friends and strangers will be missed.

SERVICES

A celebration of Rick’s life will be held on Friday, May 20 at Braveheart Highland Pub, 430 Main St., Hellertown, Pa., starting at 3:30 p.m. ​