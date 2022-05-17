David B. Smith, 60, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

David B. Smith (1961 – 2022)

David B. Smith, 60, of Hellertown, died Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Mary E. (Schantz) Smith. David was born in Phillipsburg, N.J., on Nov. 19, 1961 to Fannie (McAllister) Smith of Upper Nazareth Township and the late Sheldon Smith. He was a laborer at H. Blinderman & Son, Hellertown, for the past six years. He was a member of the Hellertown Democratic Club. David was a biker who enjoyed flea markets, bike and car shows and music.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of three years; stepdaughters: Michelle Mungcal (Roger), Sherry Mest, all of Bethlehem; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers: James (Melanie) of Kunkletown, Paul of Breinigsville; nieces and nephews.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055, to help defray funeral costs.