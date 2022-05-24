St. Luke’s Welcomes First Hepatologist

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Vishal Patel, M.D., recently joined St. Luke’s University Health Network. Dr. Patel, board-certified in gastroenterology/hepatology, has been practicing transplant hepatology at renowned transplant centers in and around Philadelphia since 2008.

Credit: St. Luke's University Health Network

Well-known in the region, Dr. Patel treats patients with all types of gastrointestinal and liver-related illnesses, but he specializes in caring for those patients with acute, chronic and advanced liver disease. This includes viral hepatitis and autoimmune diseases of the liver, drug-induced liver disease, alcohol-related liver disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), metabolic liver disease, liver disease specific to pregnancy and liver cancer. Dr. Patel is also passionate about evaluating unexplained liver test abnormalities and cirrhosis.

“I take joy in being able to help patients with end stage liver disease from initial diagnosis through transplant evaluation, liver transplantation and post-transplant care,” he said.

Dr. Patel also has an interest in obesity and the metabolic syndrome and its role in the development and progression of fatty liver disease. Following additional training and board certification in obesity and bariatric medicine, Dr. Patel has participated in multi-national clinical trials for fatty liver disease and lectured on the topic at many continuing education programs.

Disease, excessive alcohol use and obesity can damage the liver.

“The goal of a hepatologist is to treat these illnesses early to prevent excessive scarring from developing and progressing to cirrhosis,” explained Dr. Patel.

Dr. Patel graduated from St. Georges University School of Medicine, Grenada, and continued his academic journey with a residency at Lehigh Valley Hospital Internal Medicine. He went on to complete fellowship training at Albert Einstein Medical Center and earned an additional fellowship at Drexel College of Medicine in Philadelphia.

Dr. Patel joins the compassionate team of team of gastroenterologists, surgeons and cancer specialists at St. Luke’s Gastroenterology-Bethlehem, and also sees patients at St. Luke’s Allentown, Anderson, Carbon and Upper Bucks campuses.

