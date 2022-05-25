Janet I. Deegan, 94, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Janet I. Deegan (1928 – 2022)

Janet I. Deegan, 94, of Lower Saucon Township, died Monday, May 23, 2022 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Deegan Sr., who died April 2, 2013. Janet was born in Lower Saucon Township on May 1, 1928 to the late Edgar and Emily (Rinker) Clauser. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Bethlehem. Janet enjoyed gardening and everything dealing with crafts; especially ceramics. She was active in quilting and card clubs. Janet was past president of the Se-Wy-Co Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

SURVIVORS

Children: Edward J. Jr. (Lisa), Patrick J. (Chrystal), David T. (Carylann Graham), all of Bethlehem, John P. (Donna Braslow) of Hellertown; grandchildren: Tabitha, Jessica and Courtney. She was predeceased by siblings: Glenda Beitler, Edgar Jr. and David Royce Clauser.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, 474 Vine St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 and/or Lower Saucon Fire Rescue, 3621 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015.