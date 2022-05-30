Man Lost BMW, Cash in Purchase Involving Stolen Vehicle: Police

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A 20-year-old Coopersburg man lost his BMW and $8,000 in cash in a used car deal which state police say turned sour.

According to a news release by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, the man traded his white 2007 BMW 335i plus the cash for a red 2018 BMW M4 in a private sale that took place May 9 in Milford Township, Bucks County.

“After the transaction, the victim was notified that the 2018 BMW M4 was in a stolen status and the victim was instructed to return the stolen BMW M4 to Coopersburg Police Department,” state police said.

They added that the 2007 BMW has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a stolen vehicle.

State police are continuing to investigate the transaction as a theft case.