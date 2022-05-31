Joseph L. Poltl, 94, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Joseph L. Poltl (1928 – 2022)

Joseph P. Poltl, 94, of Lower Saucon Township, died Monday, May 30, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Alice R. (Weaver) Poltl, who died July 5, 2011. Joseph was born in Port Jervis, N.Y., on Jan. 11, 1928 to the late Joseph E. and Ida M. (Grosser) Poltl. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Joe was an installer and repairman for Bell Atlantic, Bethlehem, for 40 years, retiring in 1992. He was a founding member of the Southeastern Volunteer Fire Company, the Hellertown Historical Society and the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Katherine P. Ginther of DuBois, Melissa P. (Andy) Spear of Bethlehem, Jennifer L. Poltl at home; grandchildren: Kristen L. (Ethan) Rantz of Quakertown; great-grandsons: Wyatt and Grayson Rantz. He was predeceased by siblings: Edith, Ruth and Ted.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hellertown Historical Society, 150 W. Walnut St., Hellertown, PA 18055.