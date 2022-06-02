Police Investigating 29-Year-Old Woman’s Disappearance

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance with a missing person investigation.

According to a news release issued by the Dublin barracks Thursday afternoon, troopers are trying to locate 29-year-old Lauren Anne Gregory, who was last seen Tuesday, May 31 on Narrows Hill Road at its intersection with Rt. 32 (River Road) in Bridgeton Township, Bucks County.

The rural intersection is several hundred feet from the Delaware River, approximately halfway between Kintnersville and Upper Black Eddy.

Police said Gregory was wearing a gray cross country t-shirt with her name on it, blue denim shorts and black leather boots when she was last seen. They added that she was also carrying a black sleeping bag.

The news release did not include a photograph of Gregory or indicate when on Tuesday she was last seen or what she was doing in the area.

Gregory is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said she does not have any tattoos.

Anyone with information about Lauren Anne Gregory is being asked to call the Criminal Investigation Unit at the PSP Dublin barracks at 215-249-9191 and reference incident # PA2022-703371.