Missing Bucks Woman Found Alive on State Game Lands, Police Say

An Upper Black Eddy woman who vanished May 31 has been found alive, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Saturday.

According to a news release, 29-year-old Lauren Anne Gregory was found on Friday around 8:40 p.m. in a wooded area on state game lands near Lake Warren in upper Bucks County.

Police said Gregory was located after a search was conducted in the area, with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Game Commission, aviation and K-9 units.

The news release indicated that police searched that area after receiving a tip from someone who reported seeing Gregory on a Lake Warren trail.

Lake Warren is in Nockamixon Township, several miles southeast of Kintnersville and several miles southwest of where Gregory had last been seen.

According to information distributed by state police earlier this week, she disappeared after being seen in the area of Narrows Hill Road and Rt. 32 (River Road) on Tuesday.