Elena Russo, 81, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Elena Russo (1941 – 2022)

Elena Russo, 81, formerly of Hellertown, died Sunday, June 5, 2022 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of the late Antimo Russo. She was born in Comiziano, Italy, on Jan. 6, 1941 to the late Pasquale and Elisa (Caracappa) Amato. Elena was a computer operator at AD Computer for 40 years, until retiring in April 2018. She was of the Catholic faith. Elena was a graduate of West Side High School, Newark, N.J., graduating in the upper 1/4 of the class in 1956, and attended Allentown Business School.

SURVIVORS

Children: Alfredo M. (Janice Gary) Russo of Bath, Antonietta “Toni” Russo Eckert (Brian) Eckert of Bernville, Pasquale (Colleen) Russo of New Smithville; grandchildren: Briana, Morgan Kristie, Alexander, Anthony, Joseph. She was predeceased by siblings: Anna Piscopo, Nicola Amato, Antonio Amato, Angelo Amato, Consiglia Carpinelli.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

There are no words for the love and care that the nurses and staff provided during her care at the St. Luke’s VNA Hospice House. Please consider making a memorial donation in Elena’s name, in lieu of flowers, to St. Luke’s VNA Hospice House, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.