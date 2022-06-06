Naomi R. Mease, 83, Formerly of Richland Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Naomi R. Mease (1938 – 2022)

Naomi R. Mease, 83, formerly of Richland Township, died Monday, June 6, 2022 at Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Ralph L. Mease, who died Dec. 17, 2008. Naomi was born in Vera Cruz on Sept. 26, 1938 to the late Martin and Ruth (Debus) Shoff. She worked on the assembly line at Cleveland Steel Container for 25 years and was a cashier/hostess at the fomer Meyers Restaurant until retiring. Naomi was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Coopersburg, where she served on its Consistory and Choir.

SURVIVORS

Siblings: Eleanor Snyder (David), Barry (Debbie), all of Lady Lake, Fla.; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings: Lucille Weierbach, Nancy Knowes, Glenn and Paul.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Springfield Township. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 538 E. Thomas St., Coopersburg, PA 18036.