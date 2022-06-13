If You Live in SEPA, Get Ready to Dial a New Area Code

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

610, 484, 215, 267 and 445. And soon you’ll be able to add 835 to that list.

There’s a new area code coming to southeastern Pennsylvania and the state’s Public Utility Commission is alerting residents and businesses that it will soon be activated and in use.

The new 835 area code will be used in the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes, including parts of Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton and Schuylkill counties.

The earliest date that 835 numbers can be placed into service is Sept. 2.

With 10-digit dialing already common in the area, the eventual inclusion of the new 835 area code will not require any changes in the way area people and businesses dial phone calls–except for the use of the new area code when necessary.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission provided tips to prepare for the start of the new 835 area code’s use:

Check devices you use to make phone calls to verify that area codes are included with all stored numbers.

Continue to program, save and store phone numbers to all devices using the full 10-digit telephone number.

Verify that all services and equipment–such as automatic dialers, life safety and medical alert systems, alarm or security systems and security gates, call-forwarding settings and voicemail services–will recognize the new area code as a valid phone number.

A test number is now available for individuals interested in evaluating their devices to see if they will work with the new 835 area code. Simply call 835-990-TEST (8378) from your device. The test call will end with a recorded announcement indicating that it was successful.

The new area code is being introduced in southeastern Pennsylvania because there was a limited supply of remaining numbers with previous area codes.