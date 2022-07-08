Franklin E. Kratzer, 75, of East Allen Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Franklin E. Kratzer (1946 – 2022)

Franklin E. Kratzer, 75, of East Allen Township, died Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg Campus. He was the husband of Theresa M. Shields. Franklin was born in Allentown on July 12, 1946 to the late Ernest and Violet (Kehm) Kratzer. He worked as a lathe machine operator at the former Bethlehem Steel until his retirement. He enjoyed watching football. Frank tried out for the minor league of the Phillies organization and made the cut. In his earlier years, he earned a black belt in karate.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 30 years; children: Frankscott (Jackie) of Easton, Kimberly of Allentown, Barbara Morales of Bath, Justin Shields of Bath; 7 grandchildren: sister: Nancy A. Bogert of Hellertown. He was predeceased by daughter: Kelly; siblings: Barbara Jean Frey, Joan Mann and Wayne Kratzer.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with costs.