Charles J. Cheddar Sr., 85, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Charles J. Cheddar Sr. (1937 – 2022)

Charles J. Cheddar Sr., 85, of Hellertown, died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Saucon Valley Manor. He was the husband of Jacqueline (Jurgill). Charles was born in Centralia on May 1, 1937 to the late Michael and Anna (Haffey) Cheddar. He worked as a computer programmer in Philadelphia and at Lehigh University, and also worked as a machinist for the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation. Charles had a special appreciation for music and instilled that love of music in his kids and grandkids.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 66 years; children: Charles Cheddar Jr. (Janet) of Langhorne, Ann Cheddar (Ryan Logan) of Bethlehem, Lynn Cheddar (Mario Marcozzi) of Bethlehem and Carl Cheddar of Spring Township; grandchildren: Whitney, Kayleigh and Colin; brother: Michael Cheddar Jr. of Lewes, Del. Charles was predeceased by siblings: Adrienne Cheddar and Edward Cheddar.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Family and friends are also welcome to attend a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. at Braveheart Highland Pub, 430 Main St., Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.