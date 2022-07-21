Melanie S. Snyder, 60, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Melanie S. Snyder (1962 – 2022)

Melanie S. Snyder, 60, of Lower Saucon Township, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was born in Easton on June 10, 1962 to the late Malvern G. “Mel” Stalbird and Betty J. (Stimmel) Martin. Melanie was a very creative person, enjoying art, genealogy and camping, and was the fixer of everything broken!

SURVIVORS

Her loving domestic partner: Christine L. Webster; daughter: Sarah E. (Chase J.) Mitchell of Hellertown; siblings: Dannette (George) Gerbino, Lisa Holland-Ganas, twin – Kathi (Penny) Williams, Jacquelyn (Jeffrey) Gudzinas, Janice Reynolds, Edwin (Marie) Martin, Amy (Ron) McIntyrie; niece: Amanda R. (Brittany Hoagland) Reynolds; and extended family.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allentown Rescue Mission, 355 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18101 (website) and/or your local veteran organization.