Coopersburg Water Lines Will Be Flushed Starting July 25

If you live in Coopersburg borough, you might see some water that doesn’t look quite like it normally does when you’re washing dishes or running a bath in the coming days.

From Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29, the borough’s public works department will be flushing the borough’s water lines, opening the fire hydrants and water valves to clean the system and “to give the highest quality of water to all residents,” an automated voicemail message that was sent to borough residents said.

The project will start on the northeast side of town and continue to the southwest side over the course of the week.

“There will be no interruption in water usage,” the message from the borough said. “You may experience air bubbles in your water from the disturbance. This is common and will go away after running the water for a few minutes.”

Residents with questions or concerns about their water should contact the borough by calling 610-282-3307.

Important Dates for Coopersburg Residents to Save:

Saturday, July 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Coopersburg Borough-Wide Yard Sale

Saturday, Sept. 17, Coopersburg Community Day

Sunday, Oct. 16, 3 p.m., Coopersburg Halloween Parade

Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m., Coopersburg Trick-or-Treat Night

For more information about upcoming events in Coopersburg, visit the borough website or follow the social media channels for the respective events.