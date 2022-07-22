July 24: What’s Happening at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market?

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

With the height of summer rapidly approaching and temperatures soaring, locally-grown produce is ripening and finding its way onto dinner tables. A great place to pick up tomatoes and other gifts of the season is at Hellertown’s Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market.

The market this Sunday will be fully staffed with dozens of vendors on site, however it will be an hour shorter than is normal–closing at noon instead of 1 o’clock–because of the forecast high temperature in the upper 90s.

From 9 to noon, however, there will be lots to see, do and buy at the market.

As July 24 is the fourth Sunday of the month, visitors will be able to browse a variety of local artisan booths that are part of the monthly “Art in the Park” event. Local painter and certified Bob Ross artist Chris Severn will be there to help bring the magic of “happy little trees” to Hellertown, and there will also be a raffle to win a unique piece of local art.

Visit the information booth in the center aisle to enter and learn more about the artist.

Sunday’s musical performer will be legendary Bethlehem folk artist Dave Fry, who will play from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Several community booths staffed by local organizations will be on hand to share information about who they are, what they do and how you can help. This Sunday, you can learn more about/donate to a pop-up “Back-to-School Boutique” for foster teens that a local student is organizing as well as the Hellertown Historical Society, which is working to put the borough’s “Pony Bridge” on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information about the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market–including a list of vendors, the market’s vendor application and how to be a sponsor–visit SVFMPA.com.

Also, be sure to follow the market on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates about these and other upcoming events:

July 31 – Aug. 14 at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market

Sunday, July 31: Alice’s Natural Nibbles will be the featured vendor and S.R.G. will perform live.

Sunday, Aug. 7: Celebrate National Farmers Market Week at the SVFM! Local chef-educator Will Rufe of Northampton Community College’s acclaimed Culinary Arts program will be the market’s special guest and will host an “Ask Me Anything?” booth where shoppers can find answers for their most challenging culinary conundrums. Whether the question involves an unusual ingredient or relates to something else, if it’s food-related Will has solutions. Dave Fry will perform from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the Southern Lehigh High School Jazz Band will perform from noon to 1 p.m. Featured vendor: Epic Acre Farm.

Sunday, Aug. 14: Celebrate "The Dog Days of Summer" with man's best friend and your friends at the Saucon Valley Farmers' Market. The dog-friendly market will host special events for dogs and their humans, including a giveaway featuring treats from market vendors Rockstar Dog Bakery and Alice's Natural Nibbles. Look for a raffle, a puppy pool and more "pawesome" things at this special event. Cornflower Jam will perform from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featured vendor: Rockstar Dog Bakery.

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

It is held next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the library lot as well as along Constitution Avenue, and well-behaved dogs are welcome. (Dogs must be leashed.)

