Richard Hari Jr., 61, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Richard Hari Jr. (1960 – 2022)

Richard Hari Jr., 61, of Hellertown, died Monday, July 11, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Donna Lynn (Eisenhart) Hari. They were married on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2019. Richard was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem on Aug. 9, 1960 to Richard Hari of Coopersburg and Barbara (Hein) Longacre in Florida. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime. He worked in maintenance at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Richard spent a lot of time in his yard with his beloved dog Xena and feeding his birds.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of two years; his father: Richard Hari of Coopersburg; his mother: Barbara Longacre in Florida; his stepmother: Evelyn Hari; sons: Richard Joseph Hari in South Carolina and Christopher Hari in North Carolina; grandchildren; brother: David Hari (Patti) of Macungie; half-sister: Debra Wise in Texas and Michael Hari; step-siblings: Richard Frankenfield of Bethlehem, Karen Abruzzese of Bethlehem, Russell Frankenfield of Slatington. Richard was predeceased by stepbrother: Ronald Lee Frankenfield.

SERVICE

A Celebration of Life party in Rich’s honor will be held at 115 Kichline Ave., Hellertown, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 from 1 to 6 p.m. All friends and family of Richard’s are welcome to attend in his honor. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, to honor his rescue border collie Xena donations may be made to The Center For Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.