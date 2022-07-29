Robert R. Ruch, 93, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Robert R. Ruch (1928 – 2022)

Robert R. Ruch, 93, of Hellertown, died Friday, July 29, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Angeline A. (Santamaria) Ruch. Robert was born in Bethlehem on Oct. 13, 1928 to the late William and Mary (Cawley) Ruch. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Robert served as a clerk (inside salesman) at the former Hajoca, Bethlehem, for 37 years until his retirement. He was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Bethlehem. Robert was an avid golfer.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 69 years; children: Cheryl A. (Gilbert E.) Bauder of Hellertown, Tina M. (William E.) Frasier of Nazareth; grandchildren: Tessa R. Garis, Mary C.S. Frasier; great-grandaughter: Elsie A. Hoenl. Predeceased by siblings: Edward W. and Floyd H.; granddaughters: Tracy A. Garis, Emily E. Frasier.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.