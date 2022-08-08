Ada E. M. Krug, 73, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Ada E. M. Krug (1949 – 2022)

Ada E. M. Krug, 73, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Krug, who died Jan. 6, 2011. She was born in Hellertown on Feb. 7, 1949 to the late Franklin C. Sr. and Anna V. (Leidich) Stout. Ada worked as a crossing guard for the Borough of Hellertown from 1985 until retiring in 2019. She also worked for ServiceMaster for 18 years. She enjoyed family trips to Wildwood and talking with her friends and neighbors. She also liked to take walks around the neighborhood.

SURVIVORS

Children: Deborah A. (Fernando P.) Sousa of Bethlehem and Tara A. (Johnathan C.) Rieger of Freemansburg; sister: Mary Cassidy of Long Island, N.Y.; grandchildren: Michael Sousa, Scott Sousa and Rachel Rieger; 5 great-grandchildren; niece: Robin Stout of Allentown; and nephew: Ricky Stout (Jenn Mccandless-Stout) of Allentown. Ada was predeceased by siblings: Franklin Jr., Dennis, Leon, Norman Stout and Sharon A. Dwinal; and goddaughter: Chrissie Moyer.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.