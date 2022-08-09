Gladys Mary (Henninger) Weaver, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Gladys Mary (Henninger) Weaver (1932 – 2022)

Gladys Mary (Henninger) Weaver of Bethlehem Manor, formerly of Hellertown, passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Born in Hellertown, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Henry and Helen Henninger. She was the widow of Kenneth L. “Nipper” Weaver, who passed away in 2017. They had been married for 62 years at the time of his death. Gladys attended Hellertown area schools and worked in the baking and housekeeping industries prior to marriage. She was an avid baker, seamstress, gardener and candy maker. Friends and family alike enjoyed all the homemade meals and treats throughout the years. She was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter: Carol Patricia Schutz; her son-in-law: Rudolph E. Schutz; and several brothers and a sister. Survivors include her daughters: Barbara W. Marshall (Gregory) of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Cynthia W. Szakos (Robert) of Bethlehem; a sister: Nancy Frey (Richard) of Nazareth; and several much-loved grand dogs.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pets in Need, P.O. Box 203, Nazareth, PA 18064 and/or New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.