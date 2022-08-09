Ronald ‘Sam’ J. Bartman, 86, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Ronald ‘Sam’ J. Bartman (1936 – 2022)

Ronald “Sam” J. Bartman, 86, of Allentown, died, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at his residence. Sam was born in Allentown on Jan. 31, 1936 to the late Lester and Hilda (Kohler) Bartman. He worked in the Streets Department for the City of Allentown. Sam was an avid deep sea fisherman, and enjoyed bowling and traveling. He was a lifetime member at the Fearless Fire Co., Allentown. Sam was of the Catholic faith.

SURVIVORS

Brother: Thomas F. (Diane) Bartman of Allentown; niece: Jessica (Robert) Schmidt of Murray Hill, N.J.; nephew: Matthew Bartman (Erin) of West Chester.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at St. Marks Cemetery, 103 W. Lexington St., Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, 240 Union Station Plaza, 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015.