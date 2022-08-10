Dennis L. Raudenbush, 65, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Dennis L. Raudenbush (1957 – 2022)

Dennis L. Raudenbush, 65, life-long Hellertown resident, passed away in his home on Aug. 9, 2022, after a brave fight with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife of 42 years, Carolyn A. Raudenbush, and his children, exactly as he wanted it. Dennis was born in Fountain Hill on March 26, 1957, to the late Joyce H. (Pearson) Raudenbush and Charles E. Raudenbush. He overcame odds his entire life and graduated in the top of his class from Saucon Valley High School before studying electrical engineering at Lehigh University. After graduation, he worked at PPL for 37 years, retiring in 2017 to spend more time with his family. He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hellertown, serving in many roles, but none as important to him as being a confirmation mentor to middle schoolers for nearly 20 years. Dennis was selfless and kind, curious and courageous. He enjoyed learning about space and cheering on the Phillies and the IronPigs. But more than anything, Dennis loved his family. He was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, caring brother and loyal son. He will be remembered as a man of dignity, faith, love and a neverending supply of dad jokes by the countless people whose lives he touched.

SURVIVORS

Wife: Carolyn A. Raudenbush; children: Joel E. (Christa) Raudenbush; Janna L. (Michael) Kimosh; Bethany L. (Philip) Marotto; grandchildren: Ian Raudenbush; Emma Raudenbush; Lincoln Kimosh; siblings: Edward (Brenda) Raudenbush; Nancy Stern.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to honor Dennis’s life by spending time in fellowship from 9 to 11a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. A memorial service will follow, beginning at 11 a.m. For the safety of all who gather, guests are encouraged to wear masks while indoors. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, and online expressions of sympathy may be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Following the service, all are invited to attend a celebration of life at Lower Saucon Township’s Town Hall Park, 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem PA 18015, where a luncheon will be held.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or Christ Lutheran Church Hellertown.