‘Chop Shop’ Discovered in Upper Bucks, Police Say

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Credit: Tom Sofield

An organized criminal operation involving the theft of vehicles and redistribution of their parts, commonly known as a “chop shop,” was recently discovered in rural upper Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin.

In a news release Monday, police said the chop shop was discovered on Aug. 7 on a property in the 2100 block of Rosedale Road in Milford Township after troopers learned that a stolen vehicle was located there.

“Through further investigation, a total of nine stolen vehicles, 17 car engines associated with stolen vehicles and miscellaneous vehicle parts associated with stolen vehicles were recovered,” police said.

They added that the origin of the stolen vehicles and parts has been traced to various locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

Police said their investigation into the Quakertown area chop shop is ongoing.

Anyone with information they believe may be relevant to it is asked to contact Tpr. Christopher Cleveland at the Dublin barracks by calling 215-249-9191.