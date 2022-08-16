Nicholas B. Braxmeier of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Nicholas B. Braxmeier (Aug. 6, 2022 – Aug. 12, 2022)

Nicholas B. Braxmeier, of Hellertown, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, Allentown. He was born in Allentown on Aug. 6, 2022 to Laura K. (Boyd) and Thomas A. Braxmeier Jr.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving parents; siblings: Claire S., Ethan T., Aubrey K. at home; maternal grandparents: Roy and Sabrina (Zimpfer) Boyd of Hellertown; paternal grandparents: Thomas and Rita (Krah) Braxmeier of Bethlehem; maternal great-grandparents: Olga Dornblaser of Hellertown, Priscilla Leard of Whiting, N.J., Marian Boyd of Denville, N.J.; paternal great-grandmother: Loretta Braxmeier of Coplay; aunts, uncles and cousins.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Contributions in memory of Nicholas may be made to Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, c/o Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit, 1200 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown, PA 18105-1556.