Joan B. Porter, 85, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Joan B. Porter (1936 – 2022)

Joan B. Porter, 85, of Upper Saucon Township died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of Franklyn J. Porter for over 60 years. Joan was born in Uniontown, Pa., on Dec. 22, 1936, to the late John and Helen (Vojtkovsky) Hudock and was predeceased by her brother, James. As a teacher’s aide in the Palisades School District for over 30 years, she enhanced the lives of many young children who knew her only as “Mrs. P” until her retirement. She was known as JoAnn by most of those who were touched by her ripple of Life. She enjoyed exploring ways to channel her creative nature, but her passion was seeking out clarity and understanding only to conclude that “Life is enough.”

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 66 years; children: Bonnie L. (Rich) Weidner of Slatington, Mark A. (Marie E.) of Coopersburg; siblings: Joyce (John) Evertt in Ohio, Thomas in California; grandchildren: John M. Porter, Joelene Fischer; great-grandchildren: Grady and Jessica; great-great-grandchildren: Ryleigh and Hunter.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately. There will be no calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in her name to either the Allentown Rescue Mission or the National Breast Cancer Organization.