Edward M. Heydt, 63, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Edward M. Heydt (1958 – 2022)

Edward M. Heydt, 63, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at his residence. He was the companion of Susan Hitchcock. He was born in Bethlehem on Dec. 14, 1958 to the late Raymond Heydt and Frances (Rowe) Brown. He worked in roofing and most recently worked as a landscaper for Freedom Lawn Care and Landscaping, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his companion; children: Jamie L. Fogel (Stanley) of Northampton, Amy E. Pudliner of Hellertown, Eric M. Heydt of Hellertown; stepchildren: Matt Leith (Jess Bowers) of Hellertown, William Hitchcock-Sahr (Kayla) of Hellertown; siblings: Rich Heydt (Linda) of Palmerton, Nancy Young (Dave) of Steel City; grandchildren: Amanda, Hailey, Vanessa, Makayla and Skylar. Edward was predeceased by granddaughter: Ashley Dronenburg.

SERVICE

A celebration of life will be held privately at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses: Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.