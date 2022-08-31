Woman Who Allegedly Drove Off With Gas Hose Still in Car Charged With DUI

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say a Lower Saucon Township woman who allegedly drove away from a convenience store gas pump with the hose still inside her vehicle’s gas tank Aug. 23 has been charged with DUI and other charges.

In a news release, troopers said Brenda Lea Day, 34, was at the Turkey Hill at 8330 Easton Road in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, when the incident allegedly occurred.

Police said that after Day allegedly drove from the pump with the hose still inside her vehicle she tried to drive away but “then passed out with the vehicle still in drive at a stop sign within the parking lot.”

When state police arrived at the store, they said they awakened Day and observed “multiple signs of intoxication.”

According to the news release, in addition to signs of impairment Day “also had heroin and crack cocaine in her hand during (police’s) initial contact (with her).”

Police said Day refused to submit to a blood test and was subsequently arrested and processed on charges of DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

According to Bucks County district court records, Day is charged with misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The complaint said Day was issued a summons for the charges on Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing before District Judge Gary Gambardella at the district court in Ottsville is scheduled to be held Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9:15 a.m., according to the docket.

As of Wednesday, court papers did not list an attorney for Day.

According to court records, in June 2017 Day pleaded guilty to separate misdemeanor counts of DUI and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in a trial before Bucks County Court of Common Pleas judge Robert O. Baldi, who sentenced her to six months of probation on both counts–to be served consecutively–and ordered her to pay a fine of $300 as well as “comply with all treatment.”

In that case, charges were also filed by state police at Dublin, according to the records.

The records indicate that Day was later found to be in violation of her probation, which was revoked by Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. in October 2018 and again in May 2019.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information provided by Pennsylvania State Police Troop M, Dublin barracks, and from Bucks County district court records.