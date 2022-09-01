Lower Saucon Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A hit-and-run accident on Easton Road Wednesday left a pedestrian injured, and Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Easton Road between Ringhoffer Road and Beechwood Court; a straight, flat stretch of road with narrow shoulders and without sidewalks.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian, but said its driver fled east, in the direction of Lower Saucon Road.

According to the news bulletin, the pedestrian was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

“The offending vehicle may have passenger front or passenger side damage,” police noted.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who has any information pertinent to it is asked to contact the Lower Saucon Township Police Department at 610-759-2200 or to submit a tip via their Crimewatch Tipline, and reference Incident #20210831M4702.

Residents in the area are also being asked to check their surveillance cameras for any recordings of the collision.

The area in which the accident occurred is mainly residential on one side of the road, which is the Lower Saucon Township side. The other side of the road is within the City of Bethlehem and is home to numerous warehouses and manufacturing facilities.