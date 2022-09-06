Elizabeth Weller Wall, 98, Formerly of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Elizabeth Weller Wall (1923 – 2022)

Elizabeth Weller Wall, 98, formerly of Bethlehem, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, South Whitehall Township. She was the wife of late Kenneth J. Weller. Elizabeth was born in Bethlehem on Nov. 13, 1923 to the late Herman and Sarah (Knittle) Grosh. She enjoyed being with her family as well as cooking and baking.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Phyllis M. Fetzer of Hellertown, Susan W. (Ron) Bickta of Kutztown; grandchildren: Becky (Brandon) Easley, Melissa Pachter; great-grandchildren: Braedon, Kathryn, Eliana, Jacob.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Bethlehem Memorial Park, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Road, Quakertown, PA 18951.