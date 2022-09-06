Kelly R. Kemmerer, 60, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Kelly R. Kemmerer (1961 – 2022)

Kelly R. Kemmerer, 60, of Bethlehem, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Kristin B. (Schulberger) Kemmerer. Kelly was born in Fountain Hill on Sept. 25, 1961 to Richard E. and Jane L. (Hoover) Kemmerer. He owned and operated Saucon Sewer and Drain, Bethlehem, since 1995. Kelly was a 1979 graduate of Saucon Valley High School. He truly enjoyed his family, working, his trucks and his ATV.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of eight years; children: Kelsey J. of Hellertown, Kody R. (Megan) of Bethlehem, Kelly “Gator” L. at home, Karter R. at home; siblings: Letty L. (Jeffrey) Petruno of Hellertown, Kerry L. (Kimberly A.) Kemmerer of Hellertown; grandson: Kashton P.; nieces and nephews; faithful companion: Harley.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kelly’s memory may be made to help fund Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) research and treatment. Please make checks payable to the Mayo Clinic and send donations to the funeral home (zip code 18055).