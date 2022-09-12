Donna K. Natterman, 65, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Donna K. Natterman (1957 – 2022)

Donna K. Natterman, 65, of Lower Saucon Township died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of Theodore J. Natterman Jr. Donna was born in Hellertown on Jan. 19, 1957 to the late Frank Walck and Joyce (Frey) Walck. She worked for 40 years as a clerk at the former Thrift Drug in Hellertown. She was dedicated to the Heller Homestead and Saucon Valley Conservancy. Donna enjoyed making dance costumes for Diane Mederis Dance Studio, Coopersburg.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 40 years; children: Chris M. of Swarthmore, Charlene K. (Zach) Michener of Bethlehem; brother: Kevin Walck of Quakertown. She was predeceased by a brother: Bruce.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be shareed at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to defray costs.