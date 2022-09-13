Easton Man’s Truck Damaged in Rt. 33 Hit-and-Run, Police Say

A pickup driven by a 75-year-old Easton man was damaged in a hit-and-run crash on Rt. 33 near the I-78 interchange, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said in a news release.
According to police, the man was traveling in the left southbound lane of Rt. 33 and was approaching the ramp to I-78 west in Lower Saucon Township when the crash happened Aug. 12 shortly after 8 a.m.
Police said the driver of another vehicle was in the right southbound lane next to the pickup when its driver attempted to take the I-78 east ramp, colliding with the truck.
According to the news release, the impact point was near the 2017 Ford F-150XLT’s “5 o’clock position.”
After the impact occurred, police said both drivers pulled over before the eastbound driver fled the scene.
The accident report did not include a description of that driver or their vehicle.
The Easton driver wasn’t injured in the crash, police said.