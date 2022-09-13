Easton Man’s Truck Damaged in Rt. 33 Hit-and-Run, Police Say

Josh Popichak By |
Print More
Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A pickup driven by a 75-year-old Easton man was damaged in a hit-and-run crash on Rt. 33 near the I-78 interchange, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said in a news release.

I78 I-78 Interstate 78 delays

I-78 bisects Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township in Northampton County. (FILE PHOTO)

According to police, the man was traveling in the left southbound lane of Rt. 33 and was approaching the ramp to I-78 west in Lower Saucon Township when the crash happened Aug. 12 shortly after 8 a.m.

Police said the driver of another vehicle was in the right southbound lane next to the pickup when its driver attempted to take the I-78 east ramp, colliding with the truck.

According to the news release, the impact point was near the 2017 Ford F-150XLT’s “5 o’clock position.”

After the impact occurred, police said both drivers pulled over before the eastbound driver fled the scene.

The accident report did not include a description of that driver or their vehicle.

The Easton driver wasn’t injured in the crash, police said.

Leave a Review or Comment