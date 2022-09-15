I-78 Crash Occurred After Traffic Slowed for Unknown Reason: PSP

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Credit: Tom Sofield

A two-vehicle crash on I-78 westbound in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, occurred after traffic in the area of the accident began to “slow for an unknown reason,” Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said in a report filed late last month.

According to police, the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. Aug. 18 in the area of mile marker 68.5.

At that time, a 29-year-old Easton man operating a 2016 Ford Fusion was being followe by a 31-year-old Glendon man who was driving a 2014 Chevy Cruze, police said.

When the traffic began to slow, police said the Glendon driver struck the back end of the Fusion.

Police said both drivers then moved their vehicles onto the highway’s left shoulder.

Neither man was injured, but the Fusion sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene, according to the report.

The Cruze sustained functional damage and was driven from the scene by its owner, who police said was cited under the state motor vehicle code for Following Too Closely.