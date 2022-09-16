Donna Teles, 78, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Donna Teles (1944 – 2022)

Donna Teles, 78, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of Alfredo Teles. She was born in Shamokin on Sept. 1, 1944 to the late Alexander and Louise (Reed) Morawski. After raising her children, she drove three days a week to Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary, Philadelphia, and earned a master’s degree. She was a loyal servant of the Lord, passionate about her faith and a dedicated member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, where she also sang in the choir. Donna worked at the former St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Easton, and Holy Family Church, Nazareth, as the Director of Religious Education, and at St. Theresa’s as parish secretary. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and cooking, but was happiest when spending time with family. She especially cherished the holidays, pouring her heart into making them magical by baking traditional family recipes, curating beautiful tabletops and gifting thoughtful keepsakes. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 55 years; children: Kevin J. (Kari) of Easton, Brendan R. (Karin) of Bethlehem, Colleen M. (Mike) Avia of Hellertown, Daniel R. (Nicolette) of Nazareth, Thomas M. (Valerie) of Bethlehem; 17 grandchildren.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Theresa’s Parish (zip code 18055) and/or the American Cancer Society.