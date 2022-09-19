DonRoy E. ‘Woody’ Arnold, 76, Formerly of Center Valley (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

DonRoy E. ‘Woody’ Arnold (1945 – 2022)

DonRoy E. “Woody” Arnold, 76, formerly of Center Valley, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. DonRoy was born in Upper Saucon Township on Oct. 23, 1945 to the late Charles E. and Augusta M. (Webster) Arnold. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Woody worked in the Maintenance Department at Pillsbury Foods for 25 years.

SURVIVORS

Siblings: Pauline G. Fogel of Center Valley, Warren H. (Carieann) Arnold of Rome. He was predeceased by eight siblings.

SERVICE

Graveside services will be held Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Bingen Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, 3221 Bingen Road, Bethlehem, Pa. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.