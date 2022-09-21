Helen A. (Mahl) Marczyk, 94, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Helen A. (Mahl) Marczyk (1927 – 2022)

Helen A. (Mahl) Marczyk, 94, formerly of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Joseph S. Marcyk Jr., who died on Aug. 14, 1996. Helen was born in Lower Saucon Township on Nov. 26, 1927 to the late Frank M. and Katherine M. (Kronstein) Mahl. Helen worked as a secretary at Birkel-Yaros Insurance, Bethlehem, until retiring in December of 1989. She previously worked at Ruthhart-Smith Insurance, Bethlehem, and the former Asbury Graphite Mills, Bethlehem. Helen was a member of Saint Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Children: Lorraine V. (Kevin) Pauling of Hellertown, Rosemarie E. (Michael P.) Logan of Easton, Donna M. of Center Valley, Helen F. (Mark S.) Kuhns of Bethlehem, Patricia A. Diehl of Hellertown; eight grandchildren; two great-grandsons. She was predeceased by siblings: Lawrence J. Mahl, Stephen E. Mahl, Katherine A. Sebastionelli.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at her church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.