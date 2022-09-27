Savor a Taste of Fall at Historical Society’s Apple Festival

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Ryan Healy

It wouldn’t be fall without apples, and fall in the Saucon Valley wouldn’t be quite the same without the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society’s annual Apple Festival, although the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that a couple of falls have passed without it.

This year the festival will make its return. It will be held on the grounds of the historic Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Built in 1880, the one-room school on Countryside Lane will be open for tours during the event, which will also feature live music by Rhythm Road, an apple-flavored baked goods sale, cake walks, an appearance by Johnny Appleseed, a story hour, face-painting, a quilting demonstration, apple-tasting, a dessert contest and more.

Do YOU bake the best apple desserts around?

Each dessert entered in the contest should be prepared in advance and delivered to the schoolhouse grounds by 2 p.m. on the day of the contest. Each dessert should be delivered with the following information attached to it: name of entrant, email address, phone number, address and name of the dessert. Judging will begin promptly at 2:30 p.m. and the winners will be announced at 3 p.m.

The first place contest winner will receive a $75 prize, the second place winner will receive $50 and the third place winner will receive $25. All three winners will receive a copy of Images of America: Saucon Valley and their recipes will be featured in the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society’s newsletter and on their website.

Admission to the Apple Festival is free and proceeds from food sales will benefit LSTHS.

The Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse is adjacent to Lower Saucon Township’s Kingston Park, where parking, a pavilion with picnic table seating and a public restroom are available.

The school’s address is 4216 Countryside Lane, Hellertown, Pa.

For more information about the society or the apple festival, call 610-625-8771 or email lshistorical@gmail.com.