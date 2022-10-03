Kathleen L. Searfoss, 68, of Center Valley (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Kathleen L. Searfoss (1954 – 2022)

Kathleen L. Searfoss, 68, of Center Valley, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of Ronald J. Searfoss. Kathleen was born in Quakertown on July 30, 1954 to the late Ralph Willis and Louise Anna (Dech) Koch. She was a machinist at Spirax-Sarco for 20 years and also worked at Wilson Tool, Bracelente’s and Triumph Control before retiring from SPS in Jenkintown.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 52 years last Nov. 21; daughter: Cindy L. (William) Yerkes Sr. of Quakertown; grandchildren: Emily and Dawn. She was predeceased by stepbrother: Ronald Koch.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Friedensville Cemetery, Upper Saucon Township. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.