Road Resurfacing Project Will Affect Traffic in Fountain Hill

Most of the road work taking place in Fountain Hill in recent months has been along Broadway, but that will briefly change in the near future, according to a borough official.

Borough manager Eric Gratz said Wednesday that a contractor will be resurfacing the borough’s other major thoroughfare–Delaware Avenue–as well as the one-block section of road known as St. Luke’s Place from Monday, Oct. 10 through Thursday, Oct. 13.

St. Luke’s Place intersects with Delaware Avenue near St. Luke’s University Hospital.

Gratz said that weather permitting, the resurfacing work will take place from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and will affect traffic in the area during those hours.

“The project will only require rolling lane restrictions and flaggers will be utilized to allow for traffic flow in both directions,” Gratz said in an email. “Traffic will flow in one direction Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, with the other direction being detoured.”

While the detours are in place Wednesday and Thursday, maps shared by Gratz show that a number of side streets will be closed to through traffic where they intersect with Delaware Avenue. Local traffic will still be permitted, according to the plans (see below).

Oct. 12 (Paving Day One)

The work zone will be between Broadway and N. Bishopthorpe Street. Westbound traffic on Delaware Avenue will be detoured from approximately 7 a.m. to noon, with eastbound traffic detoured from approximately noon to 5 p.m. Side street closures will include N. Lynn Street between Stanley Avenue and Broadway, N. Bergen Street between Stanley Avenue and Seneca Street, N. Hoffert Street between Stanley Avenue and Seneca Street, Kieffer Street between Jeter Avenue and Delaware Avenue, N. Clewell Street between Jeter Avenue and Seneca Street, Tombler Street between Ostrum Street and Delaware Avenue and N. Bishopthorpe Street between Ostrum Street and Delaware Avenue. The eastbound/westbound signed detour route will utilize Broadway, Fiot Street and the portion of Delaware Avenue in the borough between St. Luke’s Place and Uncas Street.

Oct. 13 (Paving Day Two)

The work zone will be between N. Bishopthorpe Street and the borough line, which is between Uncas and Dakotah streets. St. Luke’s Place and westbound traffic will be detoured from approximately 7 a.m. to noon, with eastbound traffic detoured from approximately noon to 5 p.m. Side street closures will include Fiot Street between Delaware Avenue and Seneca Street, Mohican Street between Delaware Avenue and Seneca Street and Dakotah Street between Delaware Avenue and Seneca Street. The eastbound/westbound signed detour route will utilize Cherokee Street between W. Third and N. Bishopthorpe streets, N. Bishopthorpe between Cherokee Street and Delaware Avenue and Delaware Avenue from N. Bishopthorpe to beyond the light at Broadway.